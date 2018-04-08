Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,191,562 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Intel worth $109,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 111.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 47.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intel by 350.0% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $235,173.84, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $98,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $955,172.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $427,754.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

