Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Intel is the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is benefiting from robust performance of the DCG, IoT Group, NSG and PSG. These segments form the crux of Intel’s data-centric business model. Further, the launch of FPGA SDK for OpenCL solution, Xeon Scalable, Core 8 chips, Myriad X and next-generation desktop processors are key catalysts. Lately, Intel’s Movidius vision processing has gained strong adoption. The processor was selected by Alphabet’s Google division and Amazon.com’s DeepLens. Intel also announced level through five autonomous driving platform based on EyeQ5 and Atom, which will sample over the next few months. Moreover, its partnerships with BMW, Nissan, Volkswagen AG, and Ferrari will boost sales of processing chips, sensor-chips, cloud software and many more, which will drive top-line growth. However, stiff competition from peers adds to its woes.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr lowered Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.79.

INTC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.79. 28,215,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,605,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $227,751.72, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Intel has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,502 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $66,959.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,941,934,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $990,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,225 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

