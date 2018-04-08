Wells Fargo Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTC. Vetr upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235,173.84, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $436,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 517,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

