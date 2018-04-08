Intelligent Trading Tech (CRYPTO:ITT) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

Intelligent Trading Tech (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Tech has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Intelligent Trading Tech has a market capitalization of $465,390.00 and $500.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Tech token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Mercatox, ForkDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00679967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00174320 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00051600 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Tech

Intelligent Trading Tech was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Tech’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Tech’s official Twitter account is @itt_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Tech is /r/ITT_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Intelligent Trading Tech is intelligenttrading.org.

Intelligent Trading Tech Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta, COSS and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy Intelligent Trading Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Tech must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Trading Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Trading Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Trading Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.