Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Interactive Brokers’ shares have significantly outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The company continues with its plans of streamlining operations and focusing on strengthening its Electronic Brokerage segment. These initiatives along with the other restructuring efforts will support its financials. Also, given a solid liquidity position, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through consistent dividend payments. However, the company’s high dependence on IBG remains a concern because, if IBG LLC fails to provide sufficient funds to pay taxes or for any other purpose, its financial condition may suffer. Further, a stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential for the stock.”

IBKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28,453.14, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $74.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.05 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $2,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

