Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $253.00 price target (down previously from $256.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.75.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.95% and a negative net margin of 275.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.84) EPS. equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 970,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 387,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 304,999 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $12,577,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,649,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/intercept-pharmaceuticals-icpt-rating-reiterated-by-needham-company-llc-updated.html.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.