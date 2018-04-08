Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $225,847.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,385,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,143 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,767.97, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-22-billion-updated-updated.html.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.