InterDigital (IDCC) vs. RPX (RPXC) Critical Comparison

InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) and RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InterDigital and RPX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 1 3 0 2.75 RPX 1 1 1 0 2.00

InterDigital presently has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. RPX has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.74%. Given RPX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RPX is more favorable than InterDigital.

Dividends

InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. RPX pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPX pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterDigital and RPX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $532.94 million 4.90 $174.29 million $6.06 12.44 RPX $330.46 million 1.64 -$79.14 million $0.51 21.33

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than RPX. InterDigital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of RPX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of InterDigital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of RPX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and RPX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 32.70% 26.52% 11.58% RPX -23.95% 6.17% 4.24%

Volatility and Risk

InterDigital has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPX has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InterDigital beats RPX on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. It also provides interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers. The company's patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of approximately 19,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

RPX Company Profile

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services. Its patent risk management segment generates its revenues from membership subscriptions, premiums earned from insurance policies, and management fees for marketing, underwriting, and claim management. Its discovery services segment generates its revenues from fees generated for data collection, hosting and processing, project management, and document review services. The Company serves clients in a range of industries, including consumer electronics, personal computers, e-commerce, financial services, software, media content and distribution, mobile communications and handsets, networking and semiconductors.

