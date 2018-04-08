Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($16.14) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($14.18) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,210 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($18.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($18.53) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 780 ($10.95) to GBX 1,170 ($16.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,102.75 ($15.48).

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,027 ($14.42) on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 694.50 ($9.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,204 ($16.90).

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,094 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of £54,700 ($76,782.71). Also, insider Virginia Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,005 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £100,500 ($141,072.43).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in growth capital, reinvestment, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

