Internap (INAP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Internap earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.5089746529769 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INAP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Internap in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Internap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Internap stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.94. 222,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -496.68. Internap has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $219.47, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. Internap had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 271.76%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Internap’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Internap will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Internap

Internap Corporation is a technology provider of Internet infrastructure. The Company provides Internet infrastructure through both Colocation Business and Enterprise Services and Cloud Services. The Company operates through two segments: Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services.

