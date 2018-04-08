International Airlines Group (ICAGY) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

International Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) is one of 24 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare International Airlines Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

International Airlines Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Airlines Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of International Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

International Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Airlines Group pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. International Airlines Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Airlines Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Airlines Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 International Airlines Group Competitors 313 1126 1711 143 2.51

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 11.02%. Given International Airlines Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Airlines Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares International Airlines Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Airlines Group 8.96% 139.43% 25.09% International Airlines Group Competitors 8.39% 27.20% 6.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Airlines Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Airlines Group $25.95 billion $2.26 billion 7.48 International Airlines Group Competitors $15.00 billion $962.69 million 9.73

International Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. International Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

International Airlines Group competitors beat International Airlines Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About International Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands. As of February 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 547 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

