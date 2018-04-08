International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,914.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.42 and a 12 month high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.13.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,320.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,573,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,558,286.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $85,589.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,502.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 134,800 shares of company stock worth $18,088,761 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

