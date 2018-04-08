International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of International Public Partnerships to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($2.25) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON:INPP traded up GBX 137.61 ($1.93) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 139 ($1.95). 1,816,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. International Public Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 144.40 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.34).

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests in equity, subordinated and mezzanine debt, and senior loans made to entities owning or operating infrastructure concessions, assets or related businesses. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a predictable, attractive and sustainable investment yield in addition to the potential for capital appreciation of the investment portfolio.

