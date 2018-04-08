International Speedway Co. (ISCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Speedway Co. (NASDAQ:ISCA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $41.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Speedway an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Speedway from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISCA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 192,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,749.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. International Speedway has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Speedway news, COO John R. Saunders sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $101,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 325,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 671.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 89,862 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

