International Speedway (ISCA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Speedway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Speedway from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of ISCA opened at $39.60 on Friday. International Speedway has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1,749.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that International Speedway will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John R. Saunders sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISCA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

