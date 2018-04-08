International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) insider Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 6,676,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,338,426.00.

Shares of TSE:ITH opened at C$0.64 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.82.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (ITH) Insider Strategic Opportuniti Electrum Acquires 6,676,852 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/international-tower-hill-mines-ltd-ith-insider-buys-c3338426-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.is a mineral exploration company. The Company is in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and either joint venturing or developing these properties further or disposing of them when the evaluation is completed. It operates through the exploration and development of mineral properties segment.

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.