Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Internet of People has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00023814 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Fatbtc and Upbit. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032401 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00646410 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001923 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 72% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00027829 BTC.

PX (PX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 3,931,947 coins and its circulating supply is 3,525,843 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Fatbtc and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.