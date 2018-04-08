Interplanetary Broadcast Coin Market Cap Reaches $5.38 Million (IPBC)

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (CURRENCY:IPBC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Interplanetary Broadcast Coin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Interplanetary Broadcast Coin has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $19,437.00 worth of Interplanetary Broadcast Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interplanetary Broadcast Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.02463740 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006664 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000451 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin Profile

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Interplanetary Broadcast Coin’s total supply is 38,332,715 coins and its circulating supply is 36,552,715 coins. The official website for Interplanetary Broadcast Coin is ipbc.io. The Reddit community for Interplanetary Broadcast Coin is /r/ipbcoin. Interplanetary Broadcast Coin’s official Twitter account is @ipbc_dev.

Buying and Selling Interplanetary Broadcast Coin

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Interplanetary Broadcast Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interplanetary Broadcast Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interplanetary Broadcast Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

