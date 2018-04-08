Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Interserve (LON:IRV)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Interserve (LON:IRV) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 140 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.53) price target on shares of Interserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.74) price target on shares of Interserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interserve currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 122.83 ($1.72).

Shares of IRV traded down GBX 4.55 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.20 ($1.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,000. Interserve has a twelve month low of GBX 52.75 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.75 ($3.51).

About Interserve

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

