Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Interserve (IRV)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Interserve (LON:IRV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Interserve to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.47) to GBX 140 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, January 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.74) target price on shares of Interserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 122.83 ($1.72).

Shares of LON:IRV traded down GBX 4.55 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 83.20 ($1.17). 1,300,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,000. Interserve has a twelve month low of GBX 52.75 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.75 ($3.51).

Interserve Company Profile

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

