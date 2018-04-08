Intouch Insight Ltd (INX) Insider Buys C$65,250.00 in Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) insider Cameron James Watt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.50 per share, with a total value of C$65,250.00.

CVE:INX traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.44. 113,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,098. Intouch Insight Ltd has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.88.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.13 million for the quarter. Intouch Insight had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.91%.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd, formerly In-Touch Survey Systems Ltd, is a Canada-based company that develops managed mobile software technology and services for private businesses, governments and regulators. It provides data capture and measurement technologies for business to consumer companies striving to connect with prospects, customers, suppliers, employees and managers.

