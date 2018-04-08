California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 994,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 1,435,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,109,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 920,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 158,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Intrepid Potash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.56 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 15,900 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 211,344 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $697,435.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 327,244 shares of company stock worth $1,097,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $498.56, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio.

