Intu Properties PLC (INTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.50 ($3.38).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Goldman Sachs lowered their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 270 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 245 ($3.38) to GBX 230 ($3.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 246 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider David Fischel sold 24,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £52,391.56 ($72,384.03). Also, insider Matthew Roberts sold 22,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.89), for a total value of £46,076.14 ($63,658.66).

Shares of Intu Properties stock opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.87) on Friday. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 291.60 ($4.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Intu Properties’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%.

About Intu Properties

intu properties plc owns and manages shopping centers in the United Kingdom and in Spain. The Company is primarily a shopping center-focused business and operates through two segments, including United Kingdom and Spain. The Company’s Super-regional centers include intu Trafford Centre, intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu Braehead, intu Merry Hill and Cribbs Causeway.

