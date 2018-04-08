Intuit (INTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

INTU stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42,944.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a 12 month low of $115.62 and a 12 month high of $179.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Intuit had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 72.52%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.05.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 214,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $38,127,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 159,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $27,166,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,809 shares of company stock valued at $147,885,200. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/intuit-intu-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-9th.html.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.