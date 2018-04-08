Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invacare (NYSE:IVC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.23% of Invacare worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invacare by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 40.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 118.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Invacare from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Invacare stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Invacare has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Invacare will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.59%.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $62,490.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

