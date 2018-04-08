Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Share Price

Press coverage about Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.1181826101227 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.67. 185,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,592. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $12.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/invesco-dynamic-credit-opportunities-fd-vta-earning-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.