Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ISTR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 13,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,918. Investar has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.23, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Investar news, VP Randolf F. Kassmeier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $75,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $332,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $2,510,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Investar in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $29.00 target price on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

