Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $4,320,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 312,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 84,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of VZ opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199,132.98, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

