Investors Buy Alphabet (GOOGL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on weakness during trading on Friday. $555.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $405.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $149.65 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($22.69) for the day and closed at $1,009.95

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $717,460.75, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardiner Nancy B raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 27,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,908.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/investors-buy-alphabet-googl-on-weakness.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.