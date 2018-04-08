Investors Buy Citigroup (C) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $301.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $212.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $89.21 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Citigroup had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Citigroup traded down ($1.62) for the day and closed at $68.60

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

The firm has a market cap of $180,470.03, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,216,000 after purchasing an additional 717,320 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,514,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,603,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,322,000 after purchasing an additional 764,249 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

