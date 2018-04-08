Investors Buy Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) on weakness during trading on Friday. $184.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $108.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.24 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($2.19) for the day and closed at $100.68

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.3098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,147,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,957,000 after acquiring an additional 793,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,669,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,728,000 after acquiring an additional 278,543 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,049.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,036,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,339,000 after buying an additional 88,902 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) on Weakness” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/investors-buy-consumer-discretionary-select-sector-spdr-fund-xly-on-weakness.html.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.