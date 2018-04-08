Commercial Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,713 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,797% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 call options.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $19.35. 2,067,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,163. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2,352.46, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other news, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $340,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $174,345.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,536 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 229,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.36 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.72 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

