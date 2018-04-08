ValuEngine Upgrades Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

NYSE IRET opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $638.60, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Dance bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,811.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kirchmann acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $38,985.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,376.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $170,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

