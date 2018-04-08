Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Investors Title (ITIC) Stock Price

Media stories about Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Investors Title earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.1561227267951 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ ITIC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.40. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The company has a market cap of $373.25, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.65. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $153.71 and a fifty-two week high of $221.88.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC), is engaged in issuance of residential and commercial title insurance, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC).

