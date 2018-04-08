InvisibleCoin (IVZ) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

InvisibleCoin (CURRENCY:IVZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One InvisibleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004764 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, InvisibleCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. InvisibleCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of InvisibleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00136575 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018059 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011921 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005794 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

InvisibleCoin Coin Profile

InvisibleCoin (CRYPTO:IVZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2015.

InvisibleCoin Coin Trading

InvisibleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy InvisibleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvisibleCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvisibleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

