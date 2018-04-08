Iomart (IOM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iomart (LON:IOM) in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IOM. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Iomart in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. FinnCap lifted their price objective on Iomart from GBX 400 ($5.61) to GBX 415 ($5.83) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iomart in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Iomart stock opened at GBX 360 ($5.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.98 and a P/E ratio of 3,041.67. Iomart has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.90).

Iomart Company Profile

iomart Group Plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Easyspace; Clould Services; and Non-Recurring. The Easyspace segment offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets.

