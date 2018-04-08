Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Ion Geophysical an industry rank of 227 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ion Geophysical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Ion Geophysical stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 193,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.40, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.82. Ion Geophysical has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 49.6% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 42,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 24.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ion-geophysical-corp-io-receives-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ion Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.