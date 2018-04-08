Ion Geophysical (IO) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ion Geophysical earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.5084743354186 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of IO opened at $25.75 on Friday. Ion Geophysical has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.24, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IO shares. CIBC started coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ion Geophysical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

