IOTA Price Up 2% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 2% against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $2.87 billion and $21.94 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00014631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Coinone, Binance and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00682304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00173774 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035935 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00172855 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, OKEx, Exrates, Gate.io and Binance. It is not possible to buy IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

