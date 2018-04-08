IP Group (IPO) Given Under Review Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their under review rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

IPO stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 125 ($1.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,682. IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.40 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.40 ($2.36).

In other IP Group news, insider Alan John Aubrey acquired 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £98,010 ($137,577.20).

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

