Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.67) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 188 ($2.64) to GBX 170 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.60) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.95) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.97) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IQE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181.57 ($2.55).

IQE traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 122.40 ($1.72). 8,942,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.55).

About IQE

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

