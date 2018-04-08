Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Share Price

News articles about Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iradimed earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.3053052732659 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.38 and a beta of 1.42. Iradimed has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $15.85.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Iradimed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,206.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

