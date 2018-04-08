Comparing Iridium Communications (IRDM) and Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel (NYSE: CEL) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cellcom Israel and Iridium Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 1 0 0 0 1.00 Iridium Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50

Iridium Communications has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Iridium Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel 2.92% 8.02% 1.84% Iridium Communications 52.19% 7.21% 2.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Iridium Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.12 billion 0.61 $33.00 million N/A N/A Iridium Communications $448.05 million 2.85 $233.85 million $0.70 16.71

Iridium Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Cellcom Israel on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

