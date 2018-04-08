iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $85.27 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $89.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.3494 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

