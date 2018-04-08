Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,582,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,641,000 after buying an additional 357,985 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 130,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. CMT Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,869,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $150.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $133.66 and a 12 month high of $160.63.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ishares-russell-2000-index-iwm-shares-bought-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-updated-updated.html.

About iShares Russell 2000

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

