Isotechnika Pharma (AUPH) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Isotechnika Pharma (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Isotechnika Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1056175627277 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have commented on AUPH. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Isotechnika Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Isotechnika Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isotechnika Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Isotechnika Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Isotechnika Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Isotechnika Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.26. Isotechnika Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Isotechnika Pharma (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Isotechnika Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 16,855.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Isotechnika Pharma will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Isotechnika Pharma

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc and 3SBio, Inc The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc in October 2013.

