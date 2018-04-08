istar Inc (STAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on istar in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on istar in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

istar stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 510,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,411. istar has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $686.88, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. istar had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. istar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that istar will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

istar declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $183,431.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,257,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,753,549.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 233,351 shares of company stock worth $4,174,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of istar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of istar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of istar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of istar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About istar

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

