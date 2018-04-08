Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 479,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after buying an additional 75,364 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 161.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 384,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 30,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $2,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $8,024,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,847,101 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. 6,439,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,121. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $95,715.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/itau-unibanco-holding-s-a-acquires-12231-shares-of-gilead-sciences-gild-updated.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.