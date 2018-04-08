Iteris (ITI) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News stories about Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iteris earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 48.0805313666397 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Iteris in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,023,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,545. Iteris has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $148.83, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of -0.13.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas N. Blair sold 18,750 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $113,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 99,141 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $747,523.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Iteris (ITI) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.03” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/iteris-iti-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-03.html.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.