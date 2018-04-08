iTicoin Market Capitalization Achieves $361,133.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $361,133.00 and $139.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iTicoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11.29 or 0.00157803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00777961 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00172037 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036643 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

